



According to data from the Health and Safety Executive, the most common cause of fatal injury in the workplace is height. If you’re working at height, then you’ll need to take special precautions to protect yourself and those around and beneath you. In many cases, this is a legal requirement.

So, how high do you have to be before you’re considered ‘at height’? Is it one storey? Two? Ten?

The simple answer is that you’re at height if there’s a chance that you’ll fall and suffer a personal injury. So, if you’re on the first rung of a stepladder, you’ll be classed as working from height. Often, it isn’t the distance itself that increases the risk, but the likelihood that we’ll fall in an awkward way. If you fall two feet onto your back, you might be worse off than a person who falls ten feet onto their feet.

There is, however, a correlation to be aware of. Obviously, the greater the distance between the ground and your platform, the greater the scope for injury. Mezzanine flooring, open edges, and shafts should all be considered dangerous.

Employers have a legal duty to provide employees with a safe working environment. This might mean ensuring that work at height is conducted only after the necessary training and equipment have been provided, and after the risks have been appropriately weighed.

Workers have their own responsibilities, too. They must take responsibility for their own safety, and comply with instructions issued to them by their employers.

Mitigating risk means following a loose hierarchy of measures. If it’s possible to entirely avoid working at height, then doing so might allow you to cut the risk to zero. This is often the preferable approach. Extendable tools might be a means of making this happen.

Whatever measures will prevent you from falling must be considered. Scaffolds and guard rails, as well as harnesses, might be worthwhile. If it’s not reasonably possible to reduce the risk of an accident at work to the point that it’s negligible, then fall-arrest systems might be mandatory. Think of a person cleaning the windows of a skyscraper, with the help of a fail-safe rope tethered to a harness.

The most effective safety tool in any given workplace is the human brain. With the right training and culture, it can spot hazards before they have a chance to cause harm, and make the best possible use of PPE and other equipment.

Through training, supervision, and the inculcation of the right habits, it’s possible to vastly reduce the risks posed by working at height.

Photo by Kelly at Pexels