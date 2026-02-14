



Spain has been officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 FIWFA European Nations Cup, marking a major milestone for walking football and a significant boost for the sport’s rapidly growing profile across Europe.

The prestigious tournament will be staged in Torrevieja from 2 to 6 November 2026, with Team Spain acting as hosts at the same high-quality venue successfully used for the Walking Football Nations Cup (WNC) 2025. The event will run over five days and is expected to attract widespread international participation.

All European FIWFA member nations have expressed interest in attending, underlining the stature of the competition. England, current champions in the Over-50s and Over-60s categories, will arrive as the teams to beat.

Players and associations will once again be able to register interest across six tournament categories, with formal invitations to be issued in due course. Organisers are also hopeful of welcoming new nations, including Germany, Switzerland and Croatia, further expanding the tournament’s reach.

Walking football — a slower-paced, inclusive version of the traditional game designed primarily for older players — has surged in popularity across the continent. Spain’s successful bid reflects both its organisational strength and the rapid development of walking football clubs and leagues nationwide, including strong growth in regions such as Madrid and Barcelona.

FIWFA (Federation of International Walking Football Associations), which now boasts 43 member nations, is the only international governing body for walking football and is officially recognised by FIFA.

The decision to bring the European Cup to Spain is being widely celebrated within the walking football community and further cements the country’s reputation as a leading hub for the sport. Additional details regarding participating nations, match schedules and event logistics are expected to be confirmed in the coming months as preparations gather pace.



IBERIA CUP BRINGS CLUB ACTION TO TORREVIEJA

And the action doesn’t stop there. In the run-up to the European Cup, Torrevieja will also host the Iberia Cup 2026 from 24–25 September at The Sports City Torrevieja. This European club tournament will feature teams from across the continent competing in 6v6 FIWFA multi-touch and Spain Walking Football 7v7, 3-touch formats.

Squads of 10–12 players will compete across age groups: Men: 50s, 60s, 70s; Women: 40s, 50s, 60s, with all matches officiated by WFA/FIWFA-qualified referees. Interest is already high, and organisers have teamed up with SWIFT to offer discounted hotels and transfers for visiting teams, aiming to make the Iberia Cup an annual European highlight.

TORREVIEJA TAKES THE CROWN

With both tournaments lined up, Torrevieja is officially Europe’s walking football capital in 2026. From club battles to continental glory, the city will showcase the fastest-growing grassroots sport in Europe, where strategy, teamwork, and fun come together in a game for all ages.

Get ready, Europe — walking football is coming to town!