



Murcia Region International Airport has started the year on a strong upward trajectory, recording a sharp rise in both passenger numbers and flight operations in January.

According to official figures, the airport handled a total of 38,164 passengers during the month, representing a 26.7% increase compared to January last year. The growth highlights the continued recovery and expansion of air traffic at the Murcia terminal.

The vast majority of travellers — 37,737 passengers — used commercial flights. International travel remained the main driver of growth, with 30,964 passengers passing through the airport on overseas routes, a significant rise of 28.5% year on year. Domestic traffic also showed positive momentum, with 6,773 passengers recorded on national flights, marking an increase of 12.8% compared to the same month in 2025.

Flight activity also rose sharply. During January, the airport managed a total of 447 flight movements, representing a 28.8% increase compared to the same period last year. Overall, flights were up by almost 29%, underlining the growing demand for both inbound and outbound services.

The strong start to the year reinforces Murcia Region Airport’s role as a key gateway for tourism and travel, particularly in the international market, and points to continued growth in the months ahead.