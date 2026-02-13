



Los Alcázares has begun construction of a new bike lane along its seafront promenade, marking the first step in an ambitious plan to link the entire coastline with a continuous cycling route.

Work is already under way on the initial 490-metre stretch of cycle path running between La Hita Beach and Avenida Radiobaliza Óscar on the Paseo Marítimo. As well as the bike lane itself, the project includes a renaturalised green strip between the promenade and the cycle path, planted with native species. Bicycle parking facilities and a repair station will also be installed.

The first phase has a total budget of €205,288.49, including VAT. Funding comes from the Territorial Plan for Sustainable Tourism in Destinations, under the programme “Los Alcázares: The Most Sustainable Mar Menor”, supported by €3.15 million in European Union Next Generation EU funds as part of Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera said the project represents “a firm step towards a safer and more sustainable mobility model on our seafront”, designed to clearly organise space and ensure peaceful coexistence between pedestrians and cyclists.

He added that this initial section is only the beginning of a much larger scheme, with future phases set to connect Los Narejos with Santiago de la Ribera, creating a safe and uninterrupted cycle route along the full coastline.

Tourism and Beaches Councillor María José Díaz Aragón highlighted the wider benefits, saying the project will also regenerate the promenade by introducing green, renaturalised spaces and enhancing the environmental quality of the seafront.

She noted that the bike lane forms part of the municipality’s 2025–2027 Tourism Strategy under the theme “The sea that connects”, reflecting a commitment to sustainable, year-round tourism.

Overall, the project aims to promote eco-friendly tourism, encourage sustainable transport, improve safety on the promenade, regenerate the urban environment and boost environmental standards across Los Alcázares.