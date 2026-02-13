



Although primarily known for his influence throughout the sports journalism community, Maximilian Obersteller is also a keen marketing aficionado. Let’s see what he had to say about the latest techniques, and why quality content curation still takes centre stage.

Has marketing always been a passion of yours?

Maximilian Obersteller: “I’ve always been a fan of human communications, so I felt that marketing was a great fit from an early age.”

What made you become interested in advertising after obtaining a degree in Communication Studies from the University of Hamburg?

Maximilian Obersteller: “I realised that modern advertising is nothing more than a more refined version of basic communication. The main difference is that it takes place on a much larger scale.”

Do you feel that each skill compliments the other?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Without possessing a knowledge of interpersonal communication, it’s impossible to promote a product. If you don’t understand basic marketing, communications will likewise be hampered.”

Have you witnessed a shift in marketing technique after graduating?

Maximilian Obersteller: “The primary momentum has shifted towards the online community since 2013. This has had a profound impact on the methods themselves.”

How important has digital advertising become?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Its role is impossible to overstate. Digital advertising has become the backbone of countless industries, and I feel that we’ve only begun to witness the tip of the iceberg.

What do you mean when saying that preventative content is more useful than promises alone?

Maximilian Obersteller: “It’s easy to sell the sun, moon, and stars. It’s much more difficult to deliver on these promises.”

Is this what ultimately defines high-value content?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Partially, yes. Quality content intends to solve a problem, and to make life easier for the target audience. We’d otherwise be offering nothing more than smoke and mirrors.”

Can you give us an example of so-called “preventative marketing”?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Imagine a product that providers consumers with a means to avoid tax penalties. This is much more valuable than the countless so-called ‘get-rich-quick’ schemes.”

Are there any other approaches to consider?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Some products reduce waste. Others are intended to prevent mistakes. These represent the utilitarian side of marketing.”

Have these proven to be effective?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Some of my ongoing research is devoted to marketing analytics, and the data is clear. Solving problems is now a key concern of modern consumers.”

Let’s look at the other side of the coin. What’s an example of promise-based advertising?

Maximilian Obersteller: “I’ve recently come across ads promising users that they’ll lose 30 pounds in 30 days by practising Tai Chi for five minutes at a time. This is entirely unrealistic, and clearly misleading.”

Why do you think that businesses still employ such techniques?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Frankly, because a sizeable portion of consumers still buy into them. This is unfortunate, but true.”

So, you’re saying that consumer education plays a role?

Maximilian Obersteller: “This is entirely accurate. Consumers dictate the success or failure of any business. Professionals need to remember that their job is to cater to the public, not simply to turn a profit.”

Why do you think this trend is taking so long to catch on?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Preventative marketing is much more challenging than making lofty promises. To put this another way, why work any harder than you have to?”

Are there any specific industries that can benefit from this approach more than others?

Maximilian Obersteller: “A large portion of my followers on X are online sports betting enthusiasts. They often complain about misleading bonuses, obtuse wagering requirements, and muddled contractual agreements. This sector could definitely benefit from preventative content creation.”

What techniques can be employed to curate such a campaign?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Any strategy begins and ends with the customer. So, we first need to appreciate their needs, and what issues are the most concerning to them.”

So, you’re essentially talking about feedback in this sense?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Yes, but we need to take things a step further. Preventative isn’t just about sound advertising. We should always be asking what we can do for the consumer.”

What is the relationship between preventative marketing and brand loyalty?

Maximilian Obersteller: “This is obvious. Businesses capable of providing products that address real-world problems are much more likely to enjoy a loyal customer base.”

Do you see the industry shifting towards this mindset?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Consumers are becoming much more wary about unrealistic promises. So, I believe that a greater degree of advertising transparency is inevitable.”

What advice would you give a business trying to resonate with its demographic?

Maximilian Obersteller: “Look beyond marketing basics. Know your clients. Appreciate what they require, and develop bespoke methods to address these issues.”

