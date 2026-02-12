



Two Premio Planeta winners to headline major literary event on Paseo Vistalegre

The Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta” has officially announced the opening of the registration period for the 28th Torrevieja Book Fair, one of the city’s flagship cultural events.

The fair will take place from 28 March to 6 April 2026 on the iconic Paseo Vistalegre, and this year’s edition boasts a star-studded programme led by two of Spain’s most celebrated writers, both winners of the prestigious Premio Planeta: Javier Sierra, who will serve as Patron of the Fair, and Paloma Sánchez Garnica.

Call for publishers, booksellers and authors

The organisers are inviting publishers, bookshops, associations and writers to take part in this major literary gathering.

Booksellers have until 22 February to submit their applications.

have until to submit their applications. Authors wishing to organise book signings, presentations or dramatised readings must complete a dedicated online form, which will be available from 13 February to 8 March.

All applications must be submitted electronically via the Municipal Institute of Culture’s online portal, where the rules and application forms are also available.

Star names confirmed

The 28th edition will be officially opened by Javier Sierra, who will inaugurate the fair on Saturday, 28 March at 12.30 pm with the traditional walk through the exhibition area. He will later give a talk and sign copies of his latest novel, El Plan Maestro, at the Casino of Torrevieja. Sierra is no stranger to the city, having been a finalist for the City of Torrevieja Novel Prize in 2004 with La cena secreta.

Meanwhile, Paloma Sánchez Garnica, winner of the Premio Planeta 2024, will visit the fair on Saturday, 4 April. At 12.30 pm, in the halls of the Royal Torrevieja Yacht Club, she will speak about her novels and meet readers during a book-signing session.

Commitment to culture

With this new edition, the Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta” reaffirms its commitment to promoting literature, turning the Torrevieja Book Fair into a key meeting point for publishers, writers and the reading public alike.