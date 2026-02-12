



Party urges unregistered voters to act as it steps up campaign for Orihuela Costa

Around 80 residents attended the latest monthly meeting of the Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa (PIOC) on 9 February, in a gathering marked by strong organisation, clear messaging and active public participation.

During the hour-long session, party representatives reviewed the current political situation in Orihuela Costa, outlined the main challenges facing the area and set out the next strategic steps in PIOC’s political roadmap. Attendees were also given the chance to raise questions, reinforcing what the party described as its core message: the future of Orihuela Costa depends on the direct involvement of its residents.

A central focus of the meeting was the announcement of PIOC’s next major event, scheduled for Sunday, March 23 at 11.30 am. The party described this date as “key” to its strategy, as it will coincide with PIOC’s annual meeting and mark the launch of a large-scale mobilisation campaign.

The aim is to boost voter registration among the estimated 20,000 residents eligible to vote in Orihuela Costa, more than half of whom remain unregistered. According to PIOC, low electoral participation continues to be one of the main barriers to meaningful political change in the area.

“If Orihuela Costa wants a future, it needs to vote,” party representatives stressed.

PIOC believes that only through broad, informed and active participation can the Costa’s voice be strengthened and progress made towards a more transparent, fair and citizen-focused model of local governance.

The March 23 meeting is being presented not simply as another gathering, but as the starting point of a grassroots campaign designed to activate thousands of residents who have yet to exercise their right to vote. The party is urging all those committed to the future of Orihuela Costa to take part.