Mayor’s Official Car keeps Racking up the Tickets





The Mayor of Torrevieja’s official Skoda Superb is back in the headlines — for all the wrong reasons. The elegant municipal vehicle has now received its third traffic fine in just three years, including two for speeding.

The latest incident? On November 6, 2025, a fixed radar on the A-31 near Xàtiva clocked the car over the 120 km/h limit. The fine? A minor €50 — but it’s the principle that’s raising eyebrows. The City Council insists the driver pays the penalty, reminding all officials to follow traffic rules when behind the wheel of a municipal vehicle.

Past offenses include speeding on the CV-905 in 2024 and a €180 fine for driving in a bus lane in Alicante in 2023 — the latter paid by the City Council because the driver couldn’t be identified.

The car itself is no ordinary municipal ride. This luxury Skoda, valued at over €46,000, is part of the council’s 2022 fleet renewal. With 190 hp, tinted windows, and a diesel engine, it’s sleek, understated, and apparently a bit too tempting for road-testing limits.

The Mayor reportedly uses the car for personal trips — except for official visits to the Valencian Parliament, which are reimbursed. While the fines are minor, the story adds fuel to ongoing questions about the use of official vehicles by city leaders.