Orihuela Native Honoured by Three Popes is Appointed as Caballero Cubierto!





Orihuela appoints a Caballero Cubierto every year to honour a distinguished individual and uphold a historic, ceremonial role central to its Holy Week traditions.

This year, Luis Miguel García Lozano, becomes Orihuela’s youngest Caballero Cubierto, and is now set to lead the city’s iconic Holy Saturday Santo Entierro procession.

Born in Orihuela but now teaching in Granada, García Lozano has been recognized by Benedict XVI, Pope Francis, and Pope Leo XIV for his outstanding contributions to law, culture, and society.

A scholar, magistrate, and heritage champion, he has devoted decades to preserving Orihuela’s history, supporting Holy Week brotherhoods, and promoting local cultural treasures. Mayor Pepe Vegara hailed him as a figure whose professional excellence and deep hometown ties make him a perfect symbol of Orihuela’s traditions on the national and international stage.

“This is one of the greatest honours the city can bestow,” García Lozano said, calling for unity across Orihuela’s districts in the celebrated procession.