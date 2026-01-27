“High-tech weed lab busted in Torre Pacheco: 1,500 Plants Seized!”





Murcia, 26 Jan 2026 – The Guardia Civil has smashed a massive marijuana operation in Torre Pacheco, taking down a criminal gang behind the illegal grow.

Three suspects were arrested for being part of a criminal group, drug cultivation, and even stealing electricity to power their operation. The police seized over 1,500 cannabis plants, plus 500 grams of processed buds, along with all the equipment used for growing, drying, and packaging the drugs.

The operation, dubbed ‘Grumbu’, began in 2025 when investigators spotted signs of a large-scale indoor marijuana farm in the Roldán district. Officers discovered the house had high-tech security and personal surveillance, making it tricky to monitor—but after months of discreet observation, they identified the three ringleaders.

During the raid, about 50 Guardia Civil officers dismantled the entire setup, including the grow lights, heating, irrigation, ventilation systems, and even the vehicle used to transport the drugs. The gang was caught in the final stages of production, ready to distribute the harvest.