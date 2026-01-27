Modern Parenting: Why it feels hard and where there’s help – Local Community Course Event





By Lorna Wayth

Have you ever wondered why parenting feels harder than it used to? Well, you’re not alone.

Many of us raising children today, grew up in a slower, more simplistic world. As a parent, teacher and mentor who has worked with young people and families for over 25 years, I’ve watched both teaching and parenting change dramatically.

Today, many of us are simultaneously juggling work, school pressures, emotional wellbeing, finances, and global uncertainty, often without extended family support, particularly here in our expat community. Add questions about screen time, gaming, homework, and friendships, and for many, caring for ageing parents too, I might add, it’s no wonder family life can feel like a relentless, overwhelming balancing act.

It must be acknowledged that teenagers today carry a huge, often unseen, emotional load too. Their own worries from climate change to global conflict to social media all contribute to rising anxiety levels, difficulty concentrating, emotional saturation, and challenges with boundaries. Parents are caught in a painful dilemma, wanting informed, compassionate children, whilst also trying to protect them.

However, all is far from lost! This isn’t a failure of parenting, it’s the reality of the world our children are growing up in, and the need for more support for parents. Even small, realistic changes can make a powerful difference in any family. In my work, I regularly see parents with strong instincts and values. What’s often missing is time and space to pause, reflect, and respond rather than just react.

This is why I’m running Time Out for Parents of Teens, a six week course for parents of 10 to19 year olds. Drawing on my background in education and counselling, and developed by the UK charity, Care for the Family, the course offers practical, evidence informed skills in a warm, confidential, and supportive environment. Parents learn how to understand their teen’s world, manage disputes, tackle big topics, and reconnect more compassionately, turning relationships from a battleground of conflict, withdrawal, and communication breakdowns to a calmer, happier, more communicative and boundaried homelife.

Modern parenting is complex but doesn’t have to be lonely. With support, reflection, and kindness (towards ourselves as well as our children), we can become the parents we want to be. If you would like to know more or to register your place, please click on the link.

