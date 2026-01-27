Alicante Targets 600,000 Canadian Golfers to Boost Off-Season Tourism





Alicante is aiming to attract Canadian golfers as part of its strategy to reduce tourism seasonality and promote the province and the Valencian Community as year-round destinations. For the first time, representatives from the Costa Blanca and Valencian Community Golf Course Association (ACGCBCV) and the Costa Blanca Tourist Board are attending the Toronto Golf & Travel Show (January 30–February 1) to showcase the region’s 30 golf courses—20 in Alicante, 7 in Valencia, and 3 in Castellón.

The initiative seeks to capitalize on Canada’s long winter months, when domestic courses are unplayable (October–May), offering a convenient alternative to Florida, which has seen declining appeal due to geopolitical tensions. The move also responds to a growing trend of Canadian golfers visiting Portugal.

Officials are engaging with Canadian tour operators, including Level 21, and exploring long-term opportunities for transatlantic flights, complementing the seasonal service operated by Air Transat between Montreal and Valencia. The broader goal is to position golf as a key driver for increasing North American tourist arrivals while promoting Alicante’s wider tourism offerings.

“The Toronto area has 100 golf courses, but enthusiasts can play only four months a year,” said José Mancebo, director of the Costa Blanca Tourist Board. “We want to leverage this opportunity to shift part of that demand to Alicante, the third Spanish province with the most golf courses, and highlight our other attractions. Results will be medium- to long-term, but the potential is significant.”