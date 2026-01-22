Torrevieja in Talks to Host MasterChef Filming in 2026





Torrevieja – January 21, 2026

Torrevieja could become one of the filming locations for the internationally renowned television show MasterChef in 2026, following a working meeting held during the opening day of FITUR, the International Tourism Fair in Madrid.

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, together with the Councillor for Tourism, Rosario Martínez, met with representatives from Shine Iberia, the production company behind MasterChef and Maestros de la Costura, to explore the possibility of recording one of the programme’s episodes in the municipality.

During the meeting, the mayor and the tourism councillor presented a range of iconic city locations where the show’s signature outdoor kitchens could be set up, showcasing Torrevieja’s coastal landscapes, urban spaces and cultural identity.

Global Exposure for the Destination

Hosting an episode of MasterChef would represent a significant media opportunity for Torrevieja. The programme is one of the most-watched shows on Spanish television and enjoys exceptional international reach, having been adapted in more than 50 countries and broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide.

The presence of the MasterChef production team would allow millions of viewers to discover Torrevieja’s scenery, gastronomy and tourism potential through prime-time television, reinforcing the city’s image as a dynamic and attractive destination.

The Town Council has welcomed the city’s inclusion among the producer’s shortlisted locations. Councillor for Tourism and Hospitality Rosario Martínez highlighted that, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the local Hospitality Association, the initiative aims to promote Torrevieja’s gastronomy and showcase the work of local restaurateurs.

The meeting forms part of Torrevieja’s broader destination marketing strategy, which focuses on high-impact promotional actions and major audiovisual productions to strengthen the city’s brand and stimulate the local tourism economy. It is also one of several initiatives being developed by the municipality at FITUR to position Torrevieja as a competitive destination capable of hosting large-scale productions and nationally significant events.

About MasterChef

Created by Franc Roddam, MasterChef originated in the United Kingdom in 1990 on the BBC and has since become one of the world’s most successful television formats. The show aims to discover culinary talent across different skill levels through a series of competitive challenges, with contestants striving to win the coveted “golden apron” and the title of MasterChef.

In addition to its main edition, the format includes popular spin-offs such as MasterChef Junior and Celebrity MasterChef, and the brand has expanded globally through merchandising and culinary-related marketing campaigns.

If confirmed, the filming of MasterChef in Torrevieja would further consolidate the city’s position as a destination with strong audiovisual appeal and international projection.