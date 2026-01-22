Benejúzar Launches 2026 Participatory Budget Process





Benejúzar, January 22, 2026 – The Benejúzar City Council has officially opened the 2026 Participatory Budget process, inviting residents to propose projects and initiatives that could improve the municipality. All residents over 18 years old and registered in the town can submit their proposals between January 22 and February 5.

Mayor and head of Economy and Finance, Vicente Cases, highlighted the initiative as a key tool for bringing local government closer to citizens. “Participatory budgets allow the people of Benejúzar to have a direct say in how public resources are used,” he said, noting that the process strengthens transparency, shared responsibility, and active listening from the municipal government.

Proposals can be submitted in person at the Town Hall, via the municipal Electronic Headquarters, or through the dedicated submission box at the Town Hall. All relevant information and forms are available on the official website: www.benejuzar.es.

Once the submission phase ends, municipal technical services will assess the feasibility of the proposals in terms of both technical and economic viability. Following this evaluation, residents will have the opportunity to vote on the projects from February 12 to 26 using the same channels as for submission.

Cases emphasized that the process ensures that the final budget reflects citizens’ priorities, backed by majority support, guaranteeing that investments address the real needs of the municipality. He also highlighted the positive impact of previous participatory budget cycles, which have led to tangible improvements in Benejúzar, demonstrating the direct benefits of citizen involvement.