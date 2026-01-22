Orihuela Unveils Stage 3 of the 2026 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana at FITUR





Madrid / Orihuela – January 2026

Orihuela presented this morning at FITUR, the International Tourism Fair in Madrid, the third stage of the 2026 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, which will start from the city on February 6 and cover a distance of 158 kilometres, finishing in San Vicente del Raspeig.

The presentation took place at the Costa Blanca stand, within the Valencian Community exhibition space, and featured remarks from Orihuela’s Councillor for Sports, Víctor Sigüenza, who underlined the importance of hosting a top-level international sporting event that will project the city’s image to audiences in more than 100 countries worldwide.

“It is an honour to offer our residents a sporting event of the highest calibre, which thanks to its global broadcast will take the name of Orihuela to over 100 countries,” said Sigüenza, who also expressed his gratitude to the race organisation and its director, Ángel Casero, for their “outstanding cooperation and continued support.”

A Stage with Strong Symbolism and Sporting Appeal

The stage will begin with a neutralised start at 1:10 p.m. from Parque de la Ocarasa, next to the monument dedicated to Bernardo Ruiz, the first officially federated Spanish cyclist. The departure holds special significance as it coincides with the centenary of Ruiz’s birth, recalling last year’s emotional moment when Orihuela was able to host a stage start with the legendary cyclist still alive in his hometown.

After the official start, the peloton will head towards the Orihuela district of Los Desamparados, before entering the Region of Murcia via Beniel, passing through El Mojón, and then returning to Orihuela municipality through Arneva and Hurchillo.

The route continues through the heart of the Vega Baja, passing Bigastro and other nearby towns, before heading towards Santa Pola, Alicante and San Juan. Following approximately 100 kilometres of flat terrain, the race will reach its most demanding section with the climb to Alto de Tibi, a second-category mountain pass, after entering the mountainous area in Xixona, and continuing through Agost before the finish in San Vicente del Raspeig.

A Spectacular Day for Riders and Fans

Race organisers have highlighted that the stage is clearly divided into two distinct parts, offering opportunities both for breakaways and for sprinters’ teams, making it an especially attractive day for riders and spectators alike.

The 2026 edition will also feature some of the world’s leading cyclists, including World Time Trial Champion Remco Evenepoel, further enhancing the sporting prestige and media impact of the event.

Sigüenza concluded by inviting residents and visitors to enjoy “a truly unique sporting event” that will once again place Orihuela firmly on the map of professional international cycling.