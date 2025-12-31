Orihuela Calls for Increased Guardia Civil Presence on the Coast Following Rising Violence





The Municipality Offers Land for a New Guardia Civil Station located in Orihuela Costa, amid Security Concerns

Once again the Orihuela City Council has called on the Spanish Government to reinforce the Guardia Civil along the Costa, warning that the municipality is becoming “overwhelmed” following yet another homicide and a serious shooting.

Mónica Pastor, Orihuela’s Councillor for Public Safety, highlighted the rise in severe security incidents along the coast, alluding to the December 21 murder and a previous shooting in which an Irish resident was seriously injured—both events linked to gang disputes.

Pastor acknowledged that the current security forces are stretched to the limit and suggested that the City Council could provide land for a new Guardia Civil station to strengthen local coverage.

Despite previous commitments from the Government to bolster the Guardia Civil in Orihuela Costa, Pastor stressed that there are still not enough officers to cover the area adequately.

Security in Orihuela Costa is shared between the National Police, responsible for the Orihuela City centre, and the Guardia Civil, responsible for the outlying districts and coastline. Officers stationed in Torre del Pilar de la Horadada currently cover over fifteen kilometres of coastline and dozens of residential areas, receiving occasional reinforcements from the Torrevieja company.

Pastor noted that while the Ministry of the Interior holds ultimate responsibility for public safety, the Local Police are essential partners, particularly in such a large and dynamic area.

“The Local Police are making significant efforts to optimize available resources and support the Guardia Civil in their duties,” she said.

However, concerns about insufficient reinforcements persist. Five months ago, a Local Security Board meeting was convened to address the issue, and the Government reportedly pledged additional personnel for the Torre del Pilar station. But these promised positions have not been implemented, leaving the coastal security network still vastly under-resourced.

The City Council has now submitted yet another formal request to the Government to ensure a real and operational increase in security forces.

Among the key proposals is the construction of a permanent Guardia Civil post in Orihuela Costa, with the Council offering municipal land and even the possibility of handling construction.

Pastor emphasised that this is not a political issue but a clear public demand: “A permanent station is essential to guarantee safety across the entire coastline, and it requires an immediate and decisive response from the competent authorities.”