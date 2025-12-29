Second Orihuela Costa Health Centre Now Inevitable as Aguamarina Expansion Ruled Out





A long-running question over the future of healthcare facilities on Orihuela Costa has finally been resolved, a decision that residents have welcomed as it now paves the way for the construction of a second health centre in the coastal area.

The Valencian Health Department (Conselleria de Sanidad) has officially confirmed that the long-planned extension of the Aguamarina Health Centre is not viable due to technical and urban planning issues affecting the land originally proposed for the project. The conclusion, detailed in reports sent to Orihuela Town Hall, puts an end to years of uncertainty surrounding the expansion.

According to the Health Department, the plot identified for the extension suffers from serious urban planning defects. Cadastral records do not match the municipal planning framework and, crucially, the land is classified as a public roadway rather than a buildable plot. As a result, it is legally and technically impossible to authorise construction on the site.

The department had already warned the council on two occasions, in October and November 2022, that unless the land was properly regularised in cadastral and registry terms, the project could not proceed. Those issues were never resolved, meaning no favourable technical report could be issued and the expansion remained blocked. Officials stressed that no public funds were lost, as regulations prevent investment in projects that are not legally viable.

Health councillor Irene Celdrán said the documentation leaves no room for doubt. “The official reports clearly show that the expansion cannot go ahead because the land is a roadway. You cannot build or extend a health centre on a street,” she said, adding that the council’s position has now been fully backed by the regional health authority.

Importantly for residents, the decision opens the door to a long-awaited alternative. In October 2024, Orihuela Town Hall proposed a new municipal plot in the H-1 Villarosa sector, specifically designated for healthcare use and fully compliant with planning regulations. The site has already received a favourable preliminary technical report, and the council has formally requested the transfer of powers to allow construction to begin.

For many residents of Orihuela Costa, who have long called for improved healthcare provision, the confirmation marks a turning point. Rather than an unworkable extension, the area is now one step closer to gaining a second, fully independent health centre, seen as essential for a growing population.

“This government team is working seriously and responsibly to provide Orihuela Costa with the healthcare infrastructure it needs, always on solid technical grounds and in full compliance with the law,” Celdrán concluded.