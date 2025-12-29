Honours for Service: Community Leaders in Mallorca and Javea Awarded British Empire Medals





Madrid, December 29th, 2025.

Former Calvia councillor, Katherine Mentink-Duncan, and Balcon al Mar Voluntarios Firefighters commandant, Terence Curran, awarded BEM

Katherine Mentink-Duncan, a former councillor and head of the Foreigners Department in Calvia (Mallorca), and Terence Curran, the commandant of the volunteer firefighting brigade of Balcon al Mar in Javea (Alicante) have been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in His Majesty The King’s 2025 New Year Honours List.

The award recognises Ms Mentink-Duncan’s services to British Nationals in Mallorca, where she has worked on British resident issues and with charities for over 30 years. In addition to her roles at the Calvia Town Hall, she was President of Rotary Club Calvia, organiser of the International Inter Schools Debates, and currently actively supporting the ASDICA charity, which supports people with disabilities and their families.

Mr Curran is awarded a BEM for his services to firefighting in Spain. For over 10 years, he has led a team of voluntary firefighters in Javea, a seaside town in Alicante where many UK citizens reside and where many more come to holiday. When not fighting fires, he delivers seminars to the local community on how to prevent fires.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, said:

“I’m delighted that His Majesty has recognised the work ofTerry Curran and Kate Mentink-Duncan with the BEM. Terry Curran has led Javea’s volunteer firefighters with courage and selfless dedication, protecting residents and visitors year‑round. Kate Mentink has spent decades strengthening community ties in Mallorca championing residents’ rights, promoting integration, and supporting local charities. Their leadership and service reflect the very best of the United Kingdom in Spain.”

Katherine Mentink-Duncan said:

“Upon receiving confirmation of being awarded a British Empire Medal, I was totally surprised, excited and delighted to receive this honour, an award beyond my dreams. I am a true believer in teamwork, especially in all my community and charity work. Every one of these many volunteers over the years deserves my heartfelt thanks”.



Terence Curran said:

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to receive this recognition. While my citation bears my name, the award truly belongs to the Voluntarios de Balcon al Mar, past and present, and reflects the spirit of cooperation between communities and emergency services here in Spain. Serving alongside such dedicated volunteers has been a privilege.”