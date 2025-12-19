The JUVE Returns to Orihuela on January 2–4 with New Attractions for Children





Víctor Sigüenza, Orihuela’s Sports Councillor, has announced the return of JUVE, the city’s popular recreational and sports event, which will take place on January 2, 3, and 4, 2026, at various locations across the municipality.

This edition continues to expand across the coast and surrounding districts. Activities will be held at Parque de la Cruz de San Bartolomé on January 2, La Campaneta Municipal Sports Centre on January 3, and Torremendo Municipal Sports Centre on January 4. In the city center and coastal areas, activities will run all three days at Avenida de la Vega (center) and the Municipal Sports Centre (coast).

Opening hours at all locations are 10:30 a.m.–2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.. In the city center, children can enjoy inflatable games, climbing walls, rope courses, zip lines, trampolines, family and children’s workshops, magic shows, storytelling, puppet shows, and animation parades. New attractions include a customizable newspaper photobooth and a carousel for children aged 1–3.

On the coast, activities include a multimedia-gaming sports zone, mechanical rides, crafts workshops, face painting, and sports areas. The surrounding districts will feature inflatable games, mechanical rides, board games, crafts, face painting, and magic shows at 6:30 p.m.

JUVE will continue to be inclusive, with trained monitors available to assist children with functional diversity, as well as multilingual staff to help foreign visitors.

Although JUVE opens on Friday, January 2 at 10:30 a.m., the official inauguration will be at 12:00 p.m. at Avenida de la Vega near Parque Severo Ochoa, with performances from the Municipal Rhythmic Gymnastics and Modern Dance Schools.

The main children’s animation parade, featuring over 30 characters, will take place on Saturday, January 3 at 6:00 p.m., moving from the Intermodal Station to Parque Severo Ochoa, where a photocall will allow children to interact with the characters.

Councillor Sigüenza encouraged families to participate: “The most important thing is to get children out of the house to exercise, socialize, have fun, and stay active all day.”

