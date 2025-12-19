New Year’s Eve Workshops with Inflatable Games and Kid-Friendly Countdown for Orihuela Costa Children





The Orihuela Department of Tourism has announced the celebration of a special Children’s New Year’s Eve event on 31 December in the Playa Flamenca promenade, designed especially for young children and families. The initiative aims to offer a festive, safe, and entertaining morning to help families say goodbye to the year in a joyful holiday atmosphere.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature multiple activity areas filled with Christmas music, colourful decorations, and professional entertainment. One of the highlights of the morning will be the children’s New Year’s countdown, scheduled for 12:00 noon, allowing children to experience the tradition of the “campanadas” in a fun and age-appropriate way.

From 10:00 a.m., children will be able to take part in a variety of creative workshops, with a short pause at 11:45 a.m. to prepare for the countdown. Activities will resume afterwards until 1:30 p.m. The workshop zone will include four themed areas, offering face painting, headband crafting, Christmas tree decorations, and a 360º video booth operated by a specialised technician. All materials will be provided, and each activity will be supervised by trained staff who will guide children throughout the process.

A dedicated inflatable play area will also be open from 10:00 a.m., fully prepared and supervised to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Entertainment will be led from the stage by seven costumed performers, including a DJ-speaker responsible for music, games, and coordinating the countdown. The remaining animators, dressed as well-known characters, will interact with children through dancing and photo opportunities.

Immediately after the countdown, the celebration will continue with a lively batucada performance featuring at least five musicians, providing an energetic finale to the event.

This Children’s New Year’s Eve celebration forms part of a broader Christmas programme organised by the Orihuela Tourism Department, which includes family-friendly routes, festive workshops, traditional nativity scene tours, and cultural activities throughout December and early January. Many of these activities require prior registration, which can be completed via the official tourism website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.