John George Murder Suspect’s Wife Arrested and bailed Twice in Three Months





The case surrounding the murder of Northern Irishman John George Hardy in Rojales has taken a dramatic turn, with both the alleged killer and his wife recently released on bail amid separate incidents on the Costa Blanca.

Jonathan Alan Smyth., accused of killing his compatriot with two gunshots last year in Rojales, was released from Villena prison last Wednesday after paying €100,000 bail set by the Torrevieja Court of Instruction Number 2.

While there is sufficient evidence to maintain the homicide charge, the judge ruled that pretrial detention was no longer necessary, provided the accused complied with precautionary measures, including daily court appearances and a ban on leaving the country without judicial authorisation.

The Public Prosecutor and private prosecution opposed bail, and the victim’s family has filed an appeal, which is still pending.

On the same day, his wife, Madison Smyth, a 20-year-old British OnlyFans model, was released on bail after being arrested the previous morning by the Guardia Civil in Punta Prima, Orihuela Costa, for illegal possession of firearms.

Smyth was stopped in a vehicle with three men, one of whom fled, and officers discovered two loaded pistols.

This marks her second arrest in three months; in September she spent 11 days in Fontcalent prison near Alicante before a €20,000 bail was raised after she was detained for transporting nearly one kilogram of crystal meth.

At the time her passport was removed, and she was ordered to report to court on a regular basis.

She has faced no charges in connection with the disappearance and murder of John George; however, Mr. George’s family have accused her of being involved in trying to cover up the killing.

The body of John George was discovered last year on January 7 near a road in Rojales, just a few kilometres inland from Torrevieja. The 37-year-old Belfast father of two had been stripped naked and stabbed in the legs to immobilize him before being shot.

His family reported him missing a year earlier after he went on holiday to Cabo Roig on the where he had been staying with Jonathan Smyth.