DESAL gastronomic festival bring many of Valencia’s leading chefs to Torrevieja





The city of Torrevieja will host the first edition of DESAL, a gastronomic festival that will take place from 17 to 19 October 2025 at the Antiguos Salones Bahía (Finca Victoria Garden). Organized by the Torrevieja City Council in collaboration with the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja and Comarca and the CDT Torrevieja, the event aims to showcase the city as a Mediterranean benchmark for gastronomy, culture, and tourism.

Taking its name from Torrevieja’s emblematic salt, the festival will bring together some of the most renowned chefs in the Valencian Community, many of them Michelin star accredited, to explore the creative potential of this ingredient. Participating chefs include Kiko Moya (L’Escaleta, Cocentaina), Alberto Ferruz (BonAmb, Jávea), Emmanuelle Barón (Casa Pepa, Ondara), Carlos García Moreno (Dexcaro, Dénia), Rafael Soler (Audrey’s, Calpe), Vicky Sevilla (Arrels, Sagunto), and Joaquín Baeza Rufete (Baeza & Rufete, Alicante).

The program features showcookings, tastings, and workshops, offering the public a unique opportunity to discover new culinary experiences. Local restaurants such as Las Columnas, La Mar de Bien, HB, Bianco, Misto, and La Galería de la Mirada will also participate, bringing the flavors of Torrevieja to the stage.

All activities are free of charge, but seating is limited to 30 people per session. Information is available in English on the official website: www.desaltorrevieja.com.

With DESAL, Torrevieja strengthens its commitment to local hospitality, highlights the value of regional products, and celebrates its deep cultural connection to salt, promising an event where tradition and innovation meet at the table.

