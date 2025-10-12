Crescendo Choir Plans Traditional Music From Around the World Concerts





Crescendo International Choir has announced a series of concerts over the coming months, featuring traditional music from around the world. The first confirmed performance will take place on Saturday, November 22, at Salt Church in Los Montesinos. Tickets, priced at five euros, can be reserved by email, purchased from choir members, or at the door. Another highlight will be the choir’s Christmas concert, scheduled for Monday, December 15, at La Siesta Evangelical Church in Torrevieja.

In preparation for these events, Crescendo Choir has already secured two sponsors—one commercial and one non-profit—yet continues to seek further sponsorships. Benefits for sponsors include logo placement on promotional materials, publicity through the choir’s website and media coverage, opportunities to distribute marketing items at concerts, and assistance from the choir’s marketing team. Interested businesses or organizations can contact Jane at mktcrescendochoir@gmail.com.

The choir also welcomes new singers to join its international group, which currently includes members from across Europe and North America, supported by Spanish musicians as director and pianist. Rehearsals are held every Monday evening at Rincon de Miguel restaurant in Los Montesinos, running from 17:30 to 19:50. All voices are invited to participate, with no prior audition required.

For further details about concerts, sponsorship, or joining the choir, information is available at crescendo-choir.com, through email at info@crescendo-choir.com, or via their Facebook page. Crescendo Choir looks forward to sharing its multicultural program and welcoming both audiences and new members in the coming months.