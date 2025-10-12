Orihuela to March Against Breast Cancer on October 19





Orihuela’s Departments of Health and Sports, led by Irene Celdrán and Víctor Sigüenza, have announced the 9th edition of the “Race and Walk for World Breast Cancer Day.” The event, organized in collaboration with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) and the Tragamillas Running Club, will take place on Sunday, October 19, starting at 10:00 a.m. from La Glorieta (Avenida de España).

This annual event, well-established in Orihuela’s community life, aims to surpass previous years’ participation. The initiative promotes awareness, prevention, and early detection of breast cancer. Councilor Celdrán emphasized that “regular check-ups and self-care are acts of love and responsibility, not selfishness.”

The AECC has invited residents to “show their strength” and turn Orihuela into a sea of pink to support patients and families affected by the disease.

The 5K race and walk will feature a slightly modified route due to construction works on Paseo Calvo Sotelo. Registration costs €10 and can be completed online at www.tragamillas.org or in person at AECC Orihuela (Ociopía Shopping Center), Paula Ópticos, or Urbanfitness. Participants aged 14 and older can join, with parental consent required for minors.

Trophies will be awarded in six race categories. The Department of Sports encourages all residents to take part in this meaningful day promoting health and solidarity.

Additionally, the Orihuela School of Art and Design (EASDO) will stage an artistic performance in Glorieta Gabriel Miró, highlighting the fight against breast cancer and honouring those affected through a fashion-themed installation.