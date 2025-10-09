Orihuela Moves Forward with Plans for second Business Park – But Why Not in Orihuela Costa?





Orihuela City Council has approved the tender for drafting the environmental, territorial, and urban planning documents needed to push forward the long-promised Agri-Food, Renewable Energy, and Logistics Business Park.

The project, planned next to the A-7 motorway north of the Orihuela mountain range, is presented as a “strategic step” to diversify the local economy, attract investment, and strengthen the Vega Baja’s industrial base.

The €185,000 contract will cover environmental and technical studies, infrastructure connections, and planning instruments required by the Valencian regional government. According to Councillor for Industry Matías Ruiz, the goal is to create a state-of-the-art hub for innovation, clean energy, and economic growth.

Yet the move raises a pressing question: why has Orihuela Costa, home to tens of thousands of residents and high unemployment, been left out of these plans? While the northern site avoids flood-prone areas rejected in the past, the coast, with its growing population, lack of year-round employment, and dependence on seasonal tourism, continues to wait for a business and employment strategy of its own.

Residents and business leaders on the coast argue that sustainable growth cannot be achieved without local jobs and infrastructure investment in Orihuela Costa, not just inland. However, for now, the City Council’s priority remains the inland business park, leaving the Costa without a clear roadmap for any meaningful employment creation.