Murcia Government Hit with €160 Million Bill Over Corvera Airport Fiasco





The Murcia regional government has been ordered to pay €160 million to construction giant Sacyr over the troubled Corvera Airport project, marking another twist in one of Spain’s most infamous infrastructure debacles.

Originally planned to open in 2012, Murcia International Airport only welcomed its first passengers in January 2019—16 years after the project was declared of “general interest” by the State. Years of delays, financial mismanagement, and legal disputes left the airport unfinished and the region facing massive costs.

The Madrid Commercial Court ruled in favor of Sacyr, requiring the regional government to pay €143.7 million for investments made before the concession was cancelled, plus €17 million in interest. The money stems from the airport’s former concessionaire, Aeromur, which had entered pre-bankruptcy proceedings after taking on roughly €200 million in debt to fund construction.

Ironically, much of the €160 million could flow back to the regional government, which is listed as the primary creditor for over 90% of the concession’s debt after the contract reverted to public hands.

Despite this, Murcia announced plans to appeal, claiming the ruling ignored a €61 million settlement issued earlier this year that favours the region. Officials argue that Sacyr should bear the consequences for breaches that delayed the airport for years.

With multiple appeals and ongoing legal proceedings, the final reckoning over who owes what—and who ultimately pays—could take years to resolve. Meanwhile, Corvera Airport remains a cautionary tale of ambition, mismanagement, and the heavy cost of infrastructure gone wrong.