Torrevieja and Almoradí Receive Millions in EU Funding while Orihuela Misses Out





Torrevieja and Almoradí are the only municipalities in the Vega Baja region to secure European Union funding under the EDIL Plan, part of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) 2021–2027 program. Torrevieja has been awarded €8.5 million, while Almoradí will receive €6.4 million. Large cities such as Orihuela, Alicante, Elche, and Gandía were excluded from this round.

Orihuela, which has received grants in previous calls, was placed on the reserve list because its application did not score high enough to qualify. According to the Ministry of Finance, municipalities must submit a Local Integrated Development Strategy (EDIL) and an Integrated Action Plan (IAP) detailing medium-term challenges—social, economic, environmental, and demographic—and projects to address them. Orihuela’s plan fell short compared with other applicants in meeting the criteria set for large cities.

Torrevieja: Urban Renewal and Community Projects

Torrevieja’s €8.5 million grant (co-financed 60% by EU funds; total investment €14.27 million) will fund three major initiatives:

Renovation of the Sea and Salt Museum and creation of the Salt Walk in Eras de la Sal.

Transformation of San Roque Civic Center into a sociocultural hub.

Renaturalization of Acequión and Inmaculada schoolyards to foster community involvement.

Almoradí: Water Management and Entrepreneurship

Almoradí’s €6.4 million grant (total investment €10.7 million) will fund flood prevention through the Western Collector, reuse of treated water for municipal irrigation, urban mobility improvements, and the conversion of the Employment Center into an Entrepreneurship Center.

Mayor María Gómez stressed that these projects will enhance safety, sustainability, and economic opportunities for residents.