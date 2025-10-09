Three Weeks Missing: Volunteers asked to Join Search for Briton, Mark Hewson, in Lago Jardin and Los Balcones





It is three weeks now since Mark Hewson disappeared and despite local searches he has not been found.

In a new development volunteers have now been called for to help search the area around Lago Jardin and Los Balcones where he went missing. This new initiative will take place from Tuesday morning 14th October at 9.00 am under the organisation of the Guardia Civil.

​Mark left Torrevieja Hospital on 20th September with a valid reason but was in a confused state and was last seen then at 12 midday. He had no shoes or top and was wearing black jogging-style bottoms and was carrying a large white plastic bag thought to contain water bottles.

Mark was observed around the bins and rubbish areas and was seen drinking from a hose pipe. He has not had any of his medication for the last three weeks.

​Naturally his wife Catherine, his sister Fiona and his friends are all greatly concerned, and his disappearance has been extensively featured on social media and in the UK National press.

The Spanish authorities have been notified and are involved extensively in the search but there are no results so far.

If anyone can help with the search or has any helpful information on Mark’s disappearance, can they please contact the Guardia Civil on Tel: 062