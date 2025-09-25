Gastronomic Festival Brings Michelin-Starred Chefs to Torrevieja





Torrevieja will host the inaugural DESAL Gastronomic Festival from October 17 to 19, 2025, turning the city into a culinary hub that celebrates local products, creativity, and cultural fusion. The event will take place at the former Salones Bahía (Finca Victoria Garden Torrevieja).

What to expect:

Star chefs : Renowned names from the Valencian region, many with Michelin stars and Repsol Soles, will showcase their creations. Participants include Kiko Moya, Alberto Ferruz, Rafael Soler, Joaquín Baeza Rufete, Vicky Sevilla, and Carlos García Moreno , among others.

Local restaurants : Establishments such as Las Columnas, Luz de Mar, La Mar de Bien, HB, La Galería de la Mirada, Las Cañas, Bianco, Misto, and Mr. Cover Lab will also take part.

Free activities: Tastings, showcookings, wine and olive oil pairings, and children's workshops (capacity limited to 30 people per session, advance registration required at desaltorrevieja.com).

Program highlights:

Friday, Oct. 17 : Fusion of Mediterranean and international flavors, including Rafael Soler's "La huerta de Rafa Soler" and Polish-Spanish culinary crossovers.

Saturday, Oct. 18 : Kiko Moya on salt as a transformative ingredient; Alberto Ferruz and Emmanuelle Barón exploring tradition as innovation; plus sweet creations like panettone with local grapes and salt.

: Kiko Moya on salt as a transformative ingredient; Alberto Ferruz and Emmanuelle Barón exploring tradition as innovation; plus sweet creations like panettone with local grapes and salt. Sunday, Oct. 19: Mediterranean-inspired dishes by Joaquín Baeza Rufete and the simple yet refined cuisine of young Michelin-starred chef Vicky Sevilla.

Organizers and partners: The festival is promoted by the Torrevieja City Council, the local Hospitality Association, and the CdT of Torrevieja, with support from Salinas de Torrevieja, Convega, the Vega Baja Artichoke Association, and Turespaña.

Councillor Rosario Martínez emphasized that DESAL is “not just a culinary showcase, but a space to experience innovation alongside tradition.”