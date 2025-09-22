Creator Company: Swimming Pool & Construction Specialists in Torrevieja and Across the Costa Blanca





On the Costa Blanca, Creator Company has quickly become a recognized name in swimming pool construction and renovation. Headquartered in Torrevieja, the company is now one of the region’s most trusted pool builders, combining craftsmanship with innovation to deliver high-quality results.

Founded by entrepreneur Serhii Fotiiev, Creator Company builds 30–35 swimming pools every year and also completes 2–3 major villa reconstructions annually. In 2025 alone, the company has already delivered 58 projects across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa and the wider Costa Blanca. With a dedicated team of up to 20 professionals, the company has the capacity to manage multiple projects simultaneously without compromising on quality.

In recognition of its reliability and workmanship, Creator Company has recently become an official installer for Leroy Merlin, a milestone that confirms its reputation as a trusted construction partner in Spain. This collaboration opens new opportunities for homeowners, providing access to a broader range of quality materials and modern solutions.

Expanding Vision: From Pools to Full-Scale Construction

While swimming pools remain the company’s core business, its vision is steadily expanding. In recent years, Creator Company has taken its first steps into residential building projects. These include several villa extensions and, this October, the company will begin a major villa reconstruction with a 120 m² extension—an important step in its evolution into a comprehensive construction company in Spain.

The approach is always turnkey: from initial consultation, project design and architectural planning, through to engineering, construction, finishing, and even the final handover with all systems tested and operational. By managing every stage, Creator Company ensures smooth communication, accurate budgeting, and consistent quality control. This “all-in-one” philosophy sets the company apart from competitors who often subcontract major parts of a project.

Innovation and Technology

Creator Company is also at the forefront of innovation in construction. The team actively explores and adopts new materials, sustainable practices, and advanced technologies that improve durability, energy efficiency, and comfort. Pools with integrated salt and pH regulation, low-consumption heating systems, and hidden automatic covers are just a few examples of how the company blends modern engineering with design elegance.

In building projects, the same principle applies: smart installations, improved insulation systems, and environmentally conscious solutions are offered to clients who want their homes to be future-ready. “We are always searching for new methods and technologies that add value to our projects,” explains Fotiiev.

Torrevieja Expo 2025

A significant highlight for the company this year is its participation in the Torrevieja Expo in November 2025. This local exhibition brings together leading businesses from across the Costa Blanca, showcasing innovation and excellence in multiple industries. For Creator Company, it represents an opportunity not only to present its growing portfolio of swimming pools and construction projects but also to connect directly with residents, property owners, and partners in the region.Visitors will have the chance to meet the team, explore design options, and learn more about the company’s services.

Why Clients Choose Creator Company

Clients choose Creator Company for its custom pool designs—whether modern, Mediterranean, or fully equipped with heating, automatic covers, salt and pH systems, and LED lighting. Beyond pools, the team offers villa renovations, terraces, plumbing, electrical work, plastering, and painting, making it a one-stop partner for homeowners.

The company’s base in Torrevieja gives it a strategic advantage, with projects spanning Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, Cabo Roig, Punta Prima, and across the wider Costa Blanca. Local knowledge, strong supplier relationships, and experience with municipal licensing processes allow projects to move forward smoothly and efficiently.

Transparency in pricing, clear contracts, and extended warranties (up to 10 years on pool structures) give homeowners peace of mind. “We don’t just build pools—we build trust and long-term relationships,” says Fotiiev.

Facts & Figures

Team: up to 20 professionals

Projects in 2025: 58 completed so far

Annual delivery: 30–35 swimming pools + 2–3 major villa reconstructions

10-year warranty on pool structures

Looking Ahead

With its growing portfolio, strong local presence, and commitment to excellence, Creator Company is setting new standards for pool construction and building services on the Costa Blanca. Its combination of craftsmanship, innovation, and a turnkey approach positions the company for continued growth in both swimming pools and residential construction.

For more information or to request a personalized quotation, visit: www.creatorpool.es.