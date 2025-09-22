Explosive Attempted ATM Robbery Wakes Up Orihuela Costa





“They were only supposed to blow the bloody doors off.” Michael Caine.

Orihuela Costa was rocked by a powerful blast early Monday morning after two hooded men used explosives in an attempted robbery at a Bankinter ATM in the Los Dolses commercial centre.

The incident occurred around 5:00 a.m. on Calle Algarrobo, when a taxi driver, who had just pulled into the parking lot, noticed two masked individuals tampering with the cash machine.

One of them approached his vehicle and ordered him to leave. Moments later, the driver—watching from a safe distance – saw the suspects detonate the device, causing extensive damage to the ATM and part of the bank’s façade.

Despite the explosion, the thieves were unable to access the cash. Investigators noted that the timing of the robbery was puzzling, since ATMs are often at their lowest reserves on Monday mornings after a busy weekend. The attackers fled on foot toward the Villamartín roundabout disappearing before police arrived and remain at large.

No injuries were reported, though investigators described the material damage as “considerable.”

Local Police cordoned off the area for several hours, while the Civil Guard took charge of the investigation. Specialized units are reviewing evidence and security footage to identify the perpetrators. Authorities have not ruled out links to similar ATM attacks reported in the province in recent months.

“It was like a movie,” said the taxi driver, still shaken after witnessing the dramatic explosion.

The failed robbery comes amid mounting concerns about rising crime on the Orihuela coast. The Unidos por la Costa neighbourhood association has long demanded greater security, pointing to recent violent incidents in the area—including the stabbing of a 29-year-old Irish man in June and the shooting of another Irish national just days earlier.

In response, Orihuela City Council has promised to reinforce policing along the coast, claiming that during the summer, 56 Local Police officers were deployed to handle the seasonal surge in population.

Meantime, officials have renewed calls for a permanent Civil Guard post to strengthen security in this strategic area.

For now, however, the Civil Guard continues to appeal to the public for information as the search for the two fugitives goes on.