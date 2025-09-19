British Woman, 63, Strangles Friend with Vacuum Cleaner Cable in Benidorm





A 63-year-old British woman has been arrested in Benidorm after allegedly strangling her 65-year-old friend with a vacuum cleaner cable during an argument late Wednesday night.

According to initial reports, a third woman—also a friend—witnessed the attack inside the victim’s apartment and immediately called Spain’s emergency number, 112, in a panic. Police later confirmed that the victim lived in the apartment and owned a dog, which has since been relocated.

The Crime Scene: Rincón de Loix

The killing took place in a duplex apartment in Rincón de Loix, a neighbourhood of Benidorm known for its large British community. Many local businesses there, from pubs to real estate agencies, are geared almost exclusively toward British residents and tourists.

On Thursday, the apartment door remained sealed by police tape. Outside, the victim’s vehicle and her electric mobility scooter were still parked. Although the woman did not suffer from mobility issues, she reportedly used the scooter to move around the city—something common among visitors and residents in Benidorm. A second scooter was also at the scene, though it is unclear whether it belonged to the suspect or the victim.

Neighbours described the victim as a kind and friendly woman, usually seen walking her dog or parking her scooter. Many residents said they were unaware of the incident until they saw the police presence.

Emergency Response and Arrest

Following the 112 call, authorities activated Spain’s violent death protocol. Local police, national police, and emergency medical services rushed to the scene, but the victim was already dead when they arrived. She was found with the vacuum cable still wrapped tightly around her neck, showing clear signs of death by asphyxiation.

The suspect, who did not resist arrest, admitted to the killing, though her motive remains unknown. She was later transported by ambulance to a local health centre for a medical evaluation, which is standard procedure after an arrest.

Meanwhile, forensic police secured the apartment, collected evidence, and seized the vacuum cable for DNA and fingerprint analysis. Investigators also took a statement from the witness, who is cooperating fully.

Autopsy Confirms Cause of Death

Around 3 a.m., by order of the duty judge from Benidorm’s Court of Instruction No. 2, the victim’s body was transferred to the Alicante Institute of Legal Medicine.

The preliminary autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation due to strangulation, consistent with the forensic doctor’s initial assessment and the witness’s testimony.

Final results are pending further tests.