Guardia Civil Arrests Caregiver for Defrauding Elderly Woman of Over €30,000





The Guardia Civil, as part of Operation Broken Trust, arrested a 46-year-old caregiver for allegedly committing continuous fraud and theft against a 91-year-old woman under her care, stealing more than €30,000.

The investigation began in August 2025 after the victim, living in Calpe, noticed over 40 unauthorized transactions on her bank accounts between January and August 2025. All withdrawals, ranging from €500 to €800 each, were made from two local ATMs, exclusively during weekends when the caregiver provided overnight care.

Authorities determined the caregiver took advantage of the elderly woman sleeping to make the cash withdrawals. The suspect, a resident of Dénia with no prior criminal record, was arrested on September 8 and later released with precautionary measures pending further legal proceedings.

This case is part of the “Plan Mayor Seguridad”, an initiative by the Guardia Civil aimed at protecting older adults from fraud, theft, and other crimes.