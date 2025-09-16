More Police Officers and Greater Presence Ensure a Safe Torrevieja Summer





Torrevieja (September 15, 2025) – The Local Police of Torrevieja has presented a review of its summer operations, highlighting increased coverage and improved public safety thanks to the addition of 41 extra officers.

Key Figures (June 1 – August 31, 2025):

14,802 police services carried out, a 75% increase compared to last year.

carried out, a compared to last year. 468 traffic accidents , including one fatality , reflecting the effectiveness of preventive measures.

, including , reflecting the effectiveness of preventive measures. 63 traffic-related fines issued for offenses such as speeding, alcohol or drug consumption, and refusal to take tests.

issued for offenses such as speeding, alcohol or drug consumption, and refusal to take tests. 50 criminal reports filed, resulting in 43 arrests for crimes including theft, gender-based violence, and resisting authority.

filed, resulting in for crimes including theft, gender-based violence, and resisting authority. 128 items seized from street vendors, contributing to safer public spaces.

from street vendors, contributing to safer public spaces. 420 traffic complaints and 137 municipal ordinance violations, covering public drinking, animal protection, disrespect toward officers, and damage to public property.

Notable Initiatives:

Introduction of a school patrol to enhance safety in educational areas.

to enhance safety in educational areas. Increased police presence reduced irregular street activity and improved the city’s promenades.

Councilor for Safety and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón, emphasized that the summer results demonstrate the importance of reinforcing police presence, and the council will continue efforts to maintain and enhance safety in Torrevieja.