San Miguel’s Batterby Nearly Aces It





After a week of the Calima’s humidity and clouds, it was a welcome blue sky that we all teed off to today. Welcomed by Oliver in the ProShop, tostadas and coffees were consumed in the Terrace Bar before all our courageous warriors grabbed their bags, revved up their buggies and got themselves over to the first tee. The course, overall, was in pretty good condition. The greens, which seem to be inherent across all the courses in the area, are just overused. The ground staff do their best and looking at some of the scores, they didn’t impede too much.

44 golfers, made up of 38 members and 6 guests, headed out for what was a rather slow round. There again it was a medal competition for the second round of our Club Championship – results yet to be announced….. that can sometimes take a little longer to finish the round.

Scores on the doors:

Gold: Mike Stott (Net 67)

Silver: Peter Turbefield (Net 65 and joint best score of the day)

Bronze: Sten Rønsen (Net 65 and joint best score of the day)

Two “Twos” today for the Terrible Twins (they have another nickname but….) John Osborne and John Batterby on the same hole (17th)! The NTPs were Peter Devlin (6th), Sandra Dibble (9th), Kenny Winton (13th) and John Batterby (17th, which was that close, I’m surprised it wasn’t a hole in one). Robin Eastman won the football card with Middlesborough and Kevin Whiting will be enjoying his McBride Bottle this evening. The best guest today was Peter Devlin with Net 76. Well done everybody.

Today, we said a farewell to one of our regular members, Derek Braid, who is returning to the UK. We hope to see him back playing with us if he visits. Have a safe trip, Derek.

Next week we head inland to Altorreal. Thank you to all the staff at Villamartín also.

Keep up to date with SMGS on our website www.smgs.org. **SPONSORSHIP AVAILABILITY** If you are interested in sponsoring one of our games – please contact smgs91info@gmail.com to discuss further. We are proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

Photographed L-R: Sten Rønsen (Bronze), Mike Stott (Gold), Peter Turbefield (Silver), Peter Devlin (Best Guest & NTP), Kevin Whiting (Mc Bride Bottle) and Lee Eastman (Captain).