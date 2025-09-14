Thursday Darts League





As our league members and many readers know we have new sponsors for the coming season in the form of Casey Shaddock’s companies “In the Sun Holidays” and “Rewind Spain”. I had the pleasure of joining her for coffee recently along with long term partner of 25 years Graham White and new league chair Sharon Frain.

Casey confides her entrepreneurial business acumen derives from her American parents Bill and Mildred, her opportunistic father never slows to turn a dollar or two. She has lived in Spain for some 21 years and always in the Villa Martin area. Her place of birth, Texas USA, now a distant memory having departed in 1988. Mayfair, London was a stopover for 14 years as was the ownership of a well-known nightclub.

A well-travelled lady, having visited much of Europe, lists Hawaii as her favourite destination and the country most unlikely to be on the agenda to re visit as Nigeria. It was a country however which added to her bank balance by virtue of an invite from the then President to negotiate an Oil contract, subsequently sold to Shell. The 14k barrel a day deal still insufficient for a 2nd visit.

Three years ago, Casey, usually very busy and active, even in down time, succumbed to unusual tiredness and complete lack of energy. A visit to the doctor and then ordered to hospital in Elche revealed a Tumour the size of a tennis ball in her head. Surgery followed for removal, the stay in hospital just an unbelievable 4 days and back to work soon thereafter. Absolutely amazing!!!

As many will know this very interesting lady heads Rewind Spain, a concert promotions organisation, bringing top entertainment acts to Spain for the last 13 years and lists Leo Sayer, Paul Young and Willie Nelson as good friends. Tony Christie a particular favourite, with Les McKeown of Bay City Rollers great company over a pint. So it’s no wonder she has 26k followers on Facebook.

Partner Graham suggested a meeting to discuss the possibility of supporting local darts, the outcome, a most enjoyable couple of hours at the Winchester culminating in confirmation of Casey’s support for the coming Thursday darts season.

KO CUP ROUND ONE – 2ND OCTOBER

Reverse Fixture – 9th October

Group 1

CC Bees v Hub Hyenas

Milos v Fire Station All Stars

Byes – Tipsy Toad Toppers, Fire Station B,

Leeson St. Trotters, Mind the Gap,

llly’s Oldies, Leeson St. Nomads

Group 2

Queens & Jesters v Meeting Point Dartagnans

CK 1 Tornados v CC Eagles

Dominos Desperados v CK 1 Chuggers

Byes – Tipsy Cow, IIIy’s ldols, Tipsy Tigers,

Hub Hellraisers, Tipsy Cow Archers.