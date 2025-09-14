Inbetweeners Cunningham Steals the Show at El Plantio





The Inbetweeners Golf Society teed off another fantastic round this week at the beautiful El Plantio Golf Course. With clear blue skies, warm sunshine, and a gentle breeze, conditions couldn’t have been better for a great day of golf and camaraderie.

We were thrilled to welcome back a few familiar faces returning from the UK and are especially pleased to greet our newest member, Nik Evans — welcome to the Society!

Top Performers of the Day

1st Place – Lesley Cullen (36 points)

2nd Place – Mike Cunningham (35 points)

3rd Place – Mike Green (30 points, on countback)

Nearest the Pin Winners

Hole 7 – Mike Cunningham

Hole 9 – Sue Saunders

Holes 14 & 18 – Mike Cunningham

A big well done to all participants, and a special congratulations to Mike Cunningham for an outstanding all-round performance, taking both second place and multiple nearest-the-pin prizes.

Looking forward to seeing you all at the next round!

Thinking of joining a golf society where the laughs matter just as much as the leaderboard?

Visit www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to check out upcoming events and find out how you can become a member.

All skill levels and nationalities welcome—because at the Inbetweeners, everyone’s part of the game.