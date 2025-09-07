The Leader Newspaper 08 September 2025 – Edition 1092





Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne, has arrived in Murcia, as she begins a new chapter in her military training. Princess Leonor touched down just before noon on Monday in a Falcon jet, stepping onto the runway at San Javier with the quiet confidence that has already become her hallmark. She will spend the next 12 months at the airbase learning to fly.

Ryanair has announced plans to cut around one million seats nationwide after a dispute with airport operator Aena over a 6.62% rise in airport fees. Good news for Alicante which will see some expansion but not so good for Murcia Airport which could well see a major reduction when detailed plans are finally confirmed.