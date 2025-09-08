TRAVEL ALERT: Traffic chaos as AP-7 Tunnel closed at Pilar de la Horadada Until Sept 23





Drivers using the AP-7 motorway near Pilar de la Horadada will face traffic disruptions until September 23 due to ongoing improvement works at the tunnel.

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility is carrying out a €3.5 million project to modernize the tunnel, including the installation of a smart lighting system aimed at improving energy efficiency. The works are financed by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU funds through Spain’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

As part of the project, both directions of the AP-7 will be fully closed at different times:

From September 8 , the northbound carriageway heading towards Alicante has been closed.

, the northbound carriageway heading towards has been closed. From 7 a.m. on September 22, the closure will also affect the southbound carriageway towards Cartagena.

Authorities expect both closures to be lifted by 6 p.m. on September 23.

During this period, traffic will be diverted onto the N-332, which runs parallel to the motorway between the San Pedro del Pinatar/Pilar de la Horadada junction (km 774) and the Pilar de la Horadada junction (km 770). The diversion will be clearly signposted.

The closures are necessary for the installation of new safety and control systems inside the tunnel, which require a complete shutdown of each tube.