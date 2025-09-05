Police Crack Down on €100,000 Banking Scam with Operations in Pilar and Algorfa





Alicante, Spain – September 3, 2025 — The Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal organization specialized in “vishing”—telephone fraud in which scammers impersonate banks to steal financial data—leaving at least 42 victims across Spain and losses exceeding €100,000.

Seven people have been arrested and three others are under investigation on charges including membership in a criminal group, money laundering, fraud, unlawful detention, and coercion.

The investigation, known as Operation Banalic, began in January 2024 after several complaints were filed in Alicante. The fraudsters allegedly called victims while spoofing the official numbers of banking institutions. Disguised as technical support staff, they persuaded victims to authorize transactions or hand over one-time security codes, which were then used to make instant transfers into temporary accounts.

Analysis of the cases revealed that the scheme extended far beyond Alicante, with victims identified in Burgos, Ávila, Salamanca, Valladolid, Madrid, Seville, Almería, Cádiz, Tarragona, Barcelona, Cantabria, the Balearic Islands, and Ceuta.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil’s Alicante command (Equipo@) traced the money flow and uncovered a network of “money mules” responsible for withdrawing or transferring the stolen funds. Some of these individuals had allegedly been coerced and, in certain instances, even temporarily detained to ensure they delivered the cash.

A first wave of arrests took place in December 2024, when raids in Pilar de la Horadada and Algorfa led to six detentions and three formal investigations. In July 2025, evidence from seized digital and financial records enabled investigators to identify the suspected ringleader, who was arrested at his home in Benferri. Police also confiscated computer equipment for forensic analysis.

All detainees were brought before the Court of Instruction in Alicante, which released them with precautionary measures.

The investigation remains open, and further arrests have not been ruled out. The Guardia Civil confirmed that the operation was carried out by Alicante’s Equipo@ with support from the Technology Investigation Team (EDITE) and the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC).