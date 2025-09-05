Guardia Civil Arrests Three Members of the Chilean ‘Cogotero’ Gang Operating Across Southeast Spain





Murcia, Spain – September 4, 2025 — The Guardia Civil has arrested three men linked to a violent gang of “cogoteros” — thieves who target people after withdrawing cash from banks — accused of a string of robberies and thefts in Murcia, Alicante, and Almería.

The arrests, carried out under Operation Dominium, have so far led to the clarification of five cases, including the theft of €12,000 from a Mazarrón resident and €35,000 stolen in Orihuela using the “cogotero” method. The suspects are also connected to burglaries at several companies in Almería, with stolen goods valued at over €7,000.

According to investigators, the men belong to a seasoned criminal group of Chilean origin known as “Los Fantasmas”, which was dismantled by Chilean police in 2018 but has since reemerged in Spain.

The investigation began last December after a Mazarrón man reported that €12,000 he had withdrawn from a local bank was stolen from his parked car. Security cameras captured one suspect inside the bank appearing distracted while in fact identifying the victim, who was later followed and robbed by accomplices.

Surveillance led officers to suspects based in Los Alcázares and Murcia. In a coordinated operation, Guardia Civil units detained two men arriving at a suspected meeting point in a rental car in Los Alcázares. One of them was already wanted for the theft of €35,000 in Orihuela. A third man was arrested in Murcia, where police seized clothing, gloves, and tools allegedly used in the crimes from a second rental vehicle.

Investigators say the gang operated with a high degree of organization, using rental cars, holiday homes as safe houses, wireless communications, and false identities to carry out their activities.

So far, the detainees—aged 36, 37, and 61, all Chilean nationals—face charges of robbery with force (four counts), theft, forgery, and membership in a criminal organization. The investigation remains open, and further arrests have not been ruled out.