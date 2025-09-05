Nearly 28,000 Candidates Compete for 3,118 Guardia Civil Posts





Madrid, Spain – September 5, 2025 — A total of 27,614 applicants will sit competitive exams on Saturday for one of the 3,118 entry-level positions in the Guardia Civil. The knowledge and psychometric tests will take place simultaneously across 20 venues nationwide.

Of the candidates, 8,936 are women, representing 32.36% of the total. Educational levels are also noteworthy: 9,754 candidates hold university degrees, including 980 with a master’s and 15 with doctorates. The average age of applicants is 27 years.

The competitive process is divided into four stages: written knowledge and psychometric exams, physical fitness tests, a personal interview, and a medical examination. Saturday’s written exam includes sections on general knowledge, foreign languages, spelling, grammar, and psychometric skills.

Test centers have been set up in 12 autonomous communities, including Alicante, Ávila, Baeza, Cáceres, Cádiz, Gijón, Granada, Las Palmas, León, Logroño, Madrid, Málaga, Mérida, Murcia, Palma de Mallorca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Sevilla, Valencia, Vigo, and Zaragoza. Details were published on the Guardia Civil’s official website.

Before reaching this stage, candidates were assessed on their qualifications and additional merits beyond the minimum requirements: Spanish nationality, an age range of 18 to 40 years, no criminal record, and at least a secondary school diploma.

Applicants who score high enough on Saturday will move on to the physical tests, which include an agility circuit, a two-kilometer endurance run, a push-up challenge adjusted by sex, and a 50-meter swimming test. Those who succeed will then undergo a personal interview to evaluate psychological suitability and a final medical examination.

Successful candidates will begin their training at the Academy of Non-Commissioned Officers and Guards in Baeza (Jaén) or at the Colegio de Guardias Jóvenes “Duque de Ahumada” in Valdemoro (Madrid). Their formation includes an academic year of professional instruction followed by 40 weeks of practical training with operational units, after which they will formally enter the Guardia Civil.