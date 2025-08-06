COVID-19 Infections Double in a Week, Valencian Community Reaches Highest Levels in a Year





After months of relative stability, COVID-19 infections in the Valencian Community have surged dramatically, reaching their highest level in the past 12 months. The region is now experiencing its eighth consecutive week of rising cases, according to the latest data from the Acute Respiratory Infection Surveillance System of the Valencian Community (SiVIRA-CV).

For the week of July 21 to 27 (week 30 of the year), the COVID-19 infection rate rose sharply to 117.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This represents a staggering 80% increase compared to the previous week’s rate of 65 per 100,000. It’s the first time the rate has exceeded 100 since August of last year.

The spike in infections comes as health authorities monitor respiratory illness trends during the summer months, typically a low season for such diseases. While COVID-19 cases are rising, the two other main respiratory viruses tracked by SiVIRA-CV—influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)—remain at minimal levels. Influenza rates stand at 7.9 cases per 100,000, and RSV has recorded zero, due largely to their seasonal nature and typical increase in autumn and winter.

Hospital data mirrors the community trend, with the COVID-19 infection rate in hospitals tripling in one week—from 0.6 to 1.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. In contrast, hospital rates for influenza and RSV remain low at 0.3 and 0 respectively.

Despite the jump in COVID cases, the overall acute respiratory infection (ARI) rate in the Valencian Community remains relatively stable at 438.2 per 100,000 inhabitants—slightly higher than the previous week. However, this figure is still significantly above the national average of 246.4 and reflects an ongoing downward trend since winter.

By health department, infection rates in all departments across Alicante range between 400 and 600 per 100,000, with the exceptions of Torrevieja and Elche-Crevillente, which report lower figures.

In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health has announced plans to expand vaccination coverage for seniors in Alicante, beginning in October, in an effort to curb further spread and protect the most vulnerable populations.