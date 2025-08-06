Orihuela City Council Launches Emergency Program for the Sterilization of Stray Cats





The Orihuela City Council, through its Department of Health, has put out a public tender for the implementation of an emergency action plan aimed at the sterilization, identification, vaccination, and deworming of ownerless cats throughout the municipality.

The contract is divided into two lots and covers a total of 640 cats (320 males and 320 females) from feral cat colonies across central Orihuela, its outlying districts, and Orihuela Costa. The total budget for the project is €131,347.68 (VAT included), with €81,714.33 allocated to Orihuela Costa and €49,633.35 to central Orihuela and its districts.

Irene Celdrán, Orihuela’s Councilor for Health, stated:

“This tender is another step forward in implementing the Municipal Cat Plan, fulfilling our legal obligations regarding animal protection and ensuring proper health management of local colonies.”

Interested companies can submit their proposals through the Public Sector Contracting Platform within 15 days of the announcement’s publication.

All procedures will be carried out in veterinary clinics within the municipality to minimize stress for the animals. In addition to sterilization, each cat will be microchipped under the City Council’s ownership, vaccinated against rabies and other diseases, and dewormed.

The contract will run for 15 months, ending on November 30, 2026, with the option for an extension depending on budget availability.

Celdrán concluded:

“This initiative not only protects the animals, but also improves neighborhood relations and contributes to public health.”