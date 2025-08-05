



Come for the music — stay for the craic!

Keltic Moods is a dynamic and heartfelt folk band blending traditional Irish, English, Scottish, and American roots music into one unforgettable live experience. Their repertoire spans rousing rebel songs, tender ballads, and foot-stomping pub favourites — always delivered with passion, humour, and plenty of soul.

The current trio has been together since 2017 — though the story of their lineup is as colorful as their music. Originally, Lenny was only meant to “fill in” for two gigs. Eight years later, he’s still waiting to be officially asked to join the band… and still filling in. “One of these days, maybe,” he laughs.

All three members proudly hail from Dublin’s North East Inner City — the areas of North Strand, Sheriff Street, and Summerhill — famously part of the old “Monto” district. “We’re proud Monto boys,” says guitarist Dave Brannagan. “It’s in our blood, and it’s in the music.”

Their biggest musical influences are the legendary Dubliners and the incomparable Luke Kelly — who always gets a heartfelt shoutout during their gigs. Their sets aren’t just performances — they’re sessions filled with stories, history, audience singalongs, and that classic Dublin wit. Whether it’s a well-known anthem or a forgotten gem, each song comes with a tale, and the lads love bringing the crowd along for the ride.

Meet the Band:

Dave “Branno” Brannagan – Guitar & Vocals

– Guitar & Vocals John O’Brien – Vocals, Guitar, Bodhrán & Harmonica

– Vocals, Guitar, Bodhrán & Harmonica Leonard Russell – Banjo & Mandolin

Catch Keltic Moods live and in full flow at Rosie Maguire’s, every evening from 14th to 18th August. Come for the music — stay for the craic!