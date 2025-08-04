Health Centre Car Park Hijacked for Fairground That Never Arrived





In a decision that has sparked frustration among local residents, the car park adjacent to the Orihuela Costa Health Centre—an essential facility for the community—was recently handed over by the Orihuela council to host a summer fairground. However, more than three weeks have passed since this transfer, and the situation has become a glaring example of poor planning and disregard for public needs.

Despite the fairground’s authorization to occupy the space, the site remains largely empty and unused, with few visible signs of activity and no significant setup.

Meanwhile, the health centre’s patients, many of whom are elderly or infirm, have been forced to endure long and often difficult walks due to the loss of this vital parking facility.

SEE ALSO: Council under fire as fairground displaces Medical Centre Car Park

For individuals with limited mobility or chronic conditions, the added inconvenience is not only impractical—it is deeply unfair.

This move has once again highlighted the growing sense among Orihuela Costa residents and taxpayers that they are being sidelined when it comes to municipal decision-making. The community’s needs, particularly in relation to healthcare access, appear to have been disregarded in favour of a seasonal attraction that has so far failed to materialize.

As frustration mounts, many are left wondering: why are the everyday needs of residents being sacrificed by Orihuela’s politicians for events that may never fully take shape?

It is time for the authorities to address this imbalance and put the well-being of the community—especially its most vulnerable members—at the forefront of their priorities.