Torrevieja Police issue Over 100 Rental Scooter Fines per week during summer





Thanks to increased police staffing, local officers are now able to dedicate resources to removing improperly parked rental scooters occupying public spaces without permission.

The Torrevieja Local Police have stepped up efforts to crack down on electric rental scooters blocking public areas. In June alone, they towed dozens of scooters and issued around 100 fines, according to local government sources. This rate has increased further in July, with approximately 100 fines being issued weekly.

The fines target illegal parking on sidewalks, parking lots, near trash containers, and any public space rental companies exploit to place their scooters. Users also frequently leave scooters in inappropriate spots after paying through mobile apps — in the middle of streets, building entrances, or outdoor dining areas.

More Companies, More Vehicles

Most of the year, just a few companies dominate the market. But between June and September, up to half a dozen more firms flood in to take advantage of the busy summer season. This is especially significant in a town where public transport is unreliable, and taxis are overwhelmed around the clock.

Recovering a scooter from the municipal impound costs €17 per vehicle, on top of the fine managed by SUMA. Collectively, unauthorized scooter rental companies face around €7,000 in weekly fines and fees for illegally occupying public space.

More Officers, More Enforcement

The Local Police have been able to implement a more systematic approach thanks to a larger force of about 180 officers—the highest in years. Since officers no longer need to concentrate so heavily on school traffic during peak hours, they can focus on scooter enforcement. However, many officers work 7 days on, 7 days off schedule, which affects available manpower.

The crackdown is strongly supported by the city council, especially Councilor Federico Alarcón, the Director General of Security, and senior police leadership. Yet, the continuous summer workload means enforcement is not always consistent.

Priorities and Limitations

Scooter removal operations occur mostly early morning and late afternoon, following the same paperwork as traffic fines for each vehicle removed. However, priority remains on towing illegally parked cars, blocked driveways, and responding to emergencies.

While scooter presence has decreased in the city centre, they continue to spread across Torrevieja’s avenues and streets because rental businesses still profit despite the fines. The city does not regulate the origin of this illegal scooter business; local laws lack rules controlling public space usage by these vehicles.

Companies easily obtain permits to open workshops and customer service centres around town. A key part of their business model is maintaining nearby repair and charging facilities to minimize logistical losses.

Ongoing Controls and Safety Issues

This police initiative complements intensified school-year campaigns targeting riders for violations such as carrying passengers, minors riding, unapproved or modified scooters exceeding speed limits, and many lacking lights. Despite these issues, neither helmets nor insurance are legally required at the national level, though some local ordinances recommend helmets. Torrevieja’s local rules say helmets are “highly recommended” but not mandatory.

Making helmets compulsory would challenge rental companies, as customers would be unlikely to pick them up from base stations. Apps offer helmet suggestions, but no actual helmets are provided.

Public Space Overrun

Scooters flood public spaces in a city with few bike lanes and almost no infrastructure for anything other than cars and motorcycles. This leads to frequent complaints and accidents—some serious—often involving minors unfamiliar with traffic laws.

On the flip side, electric scooters provide affordable mobility for hundreds of workers who do wear helmets and protective gear, offering a vital alternative in a town with inadequate public transit options, even though the service is free for residents.

Img courtesy: JOAQUÍN CARRIÓN