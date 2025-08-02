Radio Interview Highlights Serious Council Failures in Orihuela Costa





President of Unidos por la Costa Speaks Out on Onda Cero

On Friday, the president of Unidos por la Costa appeared on Onda Cero Vega Baja’s “Más de Uno” to address the deteriorating state of public services in Orihuela Costa this summer. The interview was a sobering overview of long-standing deficiencies, resonating with growing frustration among residents who feel abandoned by local authorities.

Chronic Failures in Basic Services

The president criticised the chronic underperformance of essential services. Waste collection continues to be plagued by a lack of workers, vehicles, and equipment, compounded by inadequate planning. Street cleaning suffers from similar issues, with no strategy in place to tackle illegal dumping or maintain cleanliness. The absence of a fixed ecopark remains a major oversight. Overgrown vegetation along pavements and roads gives the impression of abandonment, with uncontrolled weeds taking over public spaces.

Green Areas and Public Spaces: Small Improvements, Big Gaps

While the municipal company ILDO has made some improvements in green space and playground maintenance, the resources allocated are still insufficient to meet the needs of the area. ECOPLAN, the newly appointed company responsible for road and public space maintenance, shows potential — but will only be effective if it receives the basic materials needed to carry out its work effectively.

Security on the Decline

Security has become a pressing concern, with a 36% increase in burglaries reported during the first quarter of 2025, largely ignored by the Local Security Council. The number of police officers patrolling the coast has dropped considerably, and residents are calling for the reinstatement of at least four daily patrols.

Beaches Reflect Mismanagement During Peak Season

The beaches of Orihuela Costa are in poor condition this summer, with visible signs of neglect and mismanagement under the responsibility of the current coastal councillor. This is especially concerning during the peak tourist season, when the coastline should be at its best.

Aguamarina Promenade: From Jewel to Scandal

The interview followed an explosive statement issued earlier in the week in which Unidos por la Costa denounced the shocking neglect of the Aguamarina promenade. Once considered one of Orihuela Costa’s most iconic features, the promenade is now a symbol of institutional abandonment.

A video released by the association exposed raw sewage seeping from manholes, foul-smelling residues, broken streetlights, uncollected rubbish, and vegetation overrunning pedestrian walkways. Public bins overflow for days without being emptied. Once-functional safety features, such as reed fencing, have decayed beyond usefulness.

Environmental Neglect in a Protected Area

The promenade, located in a Special Conservation Zone (ZEC), is not only a popular tourist spot but also a protected natural area — making its neglect even more egregious. A spokesperson for the association called the situation a “public health and safety issue,” and residents have accused the local administration of sheer indifference.

Public Anger and Demands for Accountability

Many have questioned whether such conditions would ever be allowed to exist in Orihuela city itself. The stark contrast has fuelled claims of double standards and second-class treatment for coastal communities.

Despite repeated complaints and warnings, Orihuela’s town hall has failed to act. Calls for accountability are growing louder, as residents demand urgent intervention, proper service provision, and an end to what they describe as systematic neglect. Orihuela Costa’s image is suffering — and many now want to know: how long will the council continue to ignore the coast?