Dead Cow Washes Up on Busy Torrevieja Beach





Beachgoers at La Mata in Torrevieja were stunned on Wednesday, July 30, when a mysterious object was spotted floating about a kilometre offshore. Concerned it might be a capsized kayak with people trapped inside, lifeguards were alerted and sent to investigate.

As the waves carried the object closer to shore, it became clear that it was not a boat, but the badly decomposed carcass of a cow. The sight shocked many beach visitors, with some expressing their disgust and others sharing photos of the unsettling discovery online.

Lifeguards immediately contacted the local authorities. The town hall dispatched police and a clean-up team, who removed the remains using an excavator truck to prevent any health hazards or public alarm.

Rubén García, the municipal lifeguard coordinator, stated that the origin of the animal remains unknown.