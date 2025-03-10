Thursday April 3rd, MABS fundraising raffle in Jacarilla





BUTTERFLIES Cafetería in Jacarilla is hosting the event to raise money for the cancer support foundation MABS.

In recognition of the marvellous work of care and support for cancer sufferers and their families carried out by MABS, Butterflies cafeteria in Jacarilla has decided to organise this their second fund-raising event on Thursday 3rd April from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a raffle with a range of prizes including Butterflies delicious treats. Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun and good will.

A MABS press release stated: “When we are most in need of help there are some hidden angels who come to our side and that is genuinely how we feel about the volunteers who work for the MABS association.

Many of them travel considerable distances to offer warmth, compassion and basic human care to sufferers of cancer throughout the Vega Baja area and beyond.”

Money donations can also be taken to Butterflies cafeteria, Avda de la Paz from Tuesdays to Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

